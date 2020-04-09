Wichita Eats: A Guide to Wichita Area Carryout

Wichita Eats brought to you by Accident Recovery Team is the place to go for local restaurants that are offering take-out and delivery. Below is a list of Restaurants in the Wichita Area that offer take-out and/or Delivery. Support local business and eat well.
We suggest calling ahead to check on their hours and details, events and regulations are changing rapidly. Restaurant owners are struggling to keep up with the changes and will be adjusting things accordingly.
If you are local restaurant and want to be included on this list, please e-mail us with as many details as possible to WichitaEats@kwch.com
6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st, Offering Delivery/Curbside
86 Cold Press, 2000 N. Rock Rd, Offering Online Order and Delivery
Angelo's Italian Restaurant,5231 E. Central Ave, Offering Delivery within the Wichta and curbside pickup
Augustino Brewing, 756 N. Tyler, Offering Curbside/Beer to Go
AVI Seabar & Chophouse, 135 N. Waco Ave, Offering Curbside/Carryout
Barn'rds Restaurant, 2037 N. Woodlawn Blvd. #1812, Offering Drive Thru
BellaVita Bistro, 120 N. West St., Offering Carryout
China Inn Restaurant, 4605 E. Central, Offering Curbside Pickup
Chirus Mexican Food, 9310 w Central, Offering Carryout
Churn & Burn Ice Cream & Coffee, all locations, Offering Delivery, Curbside and Drive Thru
Da Cajun Shak, 6249 E. 21st St. N, Offering Carry Out only
Doc Greens, All Locations, Offering Delivery and Curbside
El Mexico Café, 2566 S. Seneca, Offering Carry Out
El Papa Pollo, 808 W. 25 St. N, Offering Delivery and Carry Out
Felipe's Mexican Restaurant, 2241 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Delivery, Curbside and Carryout
Firehouse Subs, All Location, Offering Carry Out
Five Guys, All Locations, Offering Online and Curbside pickup
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, All Locations, Delivery through Doordash, Drive Thru and Carry Out at Rock & Central Location
Hog Wild Pit BBQ, All Locations, Offering Carry Out and Drive Thru
HomeGrown Wichita, All Locations, Offering Carry Out only -- Hours 6:30a - 2:30pm
Hopping Gnome, 1710 E. Douglas, Offering Beer to Go
HuHot Mongolian Grill, 2035 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery and Curbside
Il Primo Café, 6422 E. Central Ave., Offering Carry Out and Drive Thru
Le Monde, 602 N. West St., Offering Delivery and Carry Out
Lee's Chinese Restaurant, 6215 W. Kellogg, Offering Carry Out
Lemongrass, 300 N. Mead, Offering Delivery through Doordash, Ubereats and Carry Out available
Los Compadres, 3213 N. Toben, Offering Curbside Pickup
Marrakech Café, 6257 E. 21st St. N., Offering Carry Out Only
MIF Deli, 5618 E. Central, Offering Delivery Doordash, Ubereats and Curbside available
Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Carry Out
Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery and Carry Out
Old Mill Tasty Shop, 604 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Carry Out
Papa Johns, All Locations, Offering Delivery
Papa Murphy's, All Locations, Offering Carry Out
Playa Azul, 111 N. Washington, Offering Delivery and Carry Out
Public at Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, Offering Curbside and Carry Out
Reverie Roasters, 2202 E Douglas, Offering Online ordering and pickup
River City Brewery, 150 N. Mosley, Offering Online Ordering and Curbside
Riverside Café, Derby Location Only, Offering Carry Out Noon - 6pm
Schlostzksy's, All Locations, Offering Online Orders, Curbside and Drive Thru
Shawarma Restaurant, 2020 N. Woodlawn Blvd. Suite 300, Offering Delivery and Carry Out
Taco Rio, 1022 W. Douglas, Offering Carry Out and Curbside
Tanya's Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Next Day Delivery
Thai Traditions, 650 N. Carriage Pkwy, Offering Curbside
The Angry Elephant, 756 N. Tyler - Inside Augustino Brewing, Offering Online Ordering, Curbside and Delivery(5 mile radius)
The Hill,4800 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside
The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas Ave, Offering Family Meals - To Go and Curbside
Tuptim Thai, 2121 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery through Doordash, Online Ordering and Carry Out
Twelve Restaurant and Bar, 12111 W. Maple, Offering Carry Out
Two Brothers BBQ, All Locations, Offering Delivery, Carry Out, Drive Thru and Drive Ups at Douglas & Hillside Location
When Pigs Fly BBQ, 7011 W. Central , Offering Free Delivery in Wichita area and Curbside Pick Up
Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria, 8815 W. 13th St. N. & 535 N. Woodlawn, offering Delivery - Doordash/Wichita to Go, Curbside and Has Beer curbside also
Wichita Chicken Fried House, 1305 N. Hillside, Offering Delivery and Carry Out
Wine Dive, 4714 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside Pick Up