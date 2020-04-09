Wichita Eats: A Guide to Wichita Area Carryout

Wichita Eats brought to you by Accident Recovery Team is the place to go for local restaurants that are offering take-out and delivery. Below is a list of Restaurants in the Wichita Area that offer take-out and/or Delivery. Support local business and eat well.

We suggest calling ahead to check on their hours and details, events and regulations are changing rapidly. Restaurant owners are struggling to keep up with the changes and will be adjusting things accordingly.

If you are local restaurant and want to be included on this list, please e-mail us with as many details as possible to WichitaEats@kwch.com

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st, Offering Delivery/Curbside

86 Cold Press, 2000 N. Rock Rd, Offering Online Order and Delivery

Angelo's Italian Restaurant,5231 E. Central Ave, Offering Delivery within the Wichta and curbside pickup

Augustino Brewing, 756 N. Tyler, Offering Curbside/Beer to Go

AVI Seabar & Chophouse, 135 N. Waco Ave, Offering Curbside/Carryout

Barn'rds Restaurant, 2037 N. Woodlawn Blvd. #1812, Offering Drive Thru

BellaVita Bistro, 120 N. West St., Offering Carryout

China Inn Restaurant, 4605 E. Central, Offering Curbside Pickup

Chirus Mexican Food, 9310 w Central, Offering Carryout

Churn & Burn Ice Cream & Coffee, all locations, Offering Delivery, Curbside and Drive Thru

Da Cajun Shak, 6249 E. 21st St. N, Offering Carry Out only

Doc Greens, All Locations, Offering Delivery and Curbside

El Mexico Café, 2566 S. Seneca, Offering Carry Out

El Papa Pollo, 808 W. 25 St. N, Offering Delivery and Carry Out

Felipe's Mexican Restaurant, 2241 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Delivery, Curbside and Carryout

Firehouse Subs, All Location, Offering Carry Out

Five Guys, All Locations, Offering Online and Curbside pickup

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, All Locations, Delivery through Doordash, Drive Thru and Carry Out at Rock & Central Location
Hog Wild Pit BBQ, All Locations, Offering Carry Out and Drive Thru

HomeGrown Wichita, All Locations, Offering Carry Out only -- Hours 6:30a - 2:30pm

Hopping Gnome, 1710 E. Douglas, Offering Beer to Go

HuHot Mongolian Grill, 2035 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery and Curbside

Il Primo Café, 6422 E. Central Ave., Offering Carry Out and Drive Thru

Le Monde, 602 N. West St., Offering Delivery and Carry Out

Lee's Chinese Restaurant, 6215 W. Kellogg, Offering Carry Out

Lemongrass, 300 N. Mead, Offering Delivery through Doordash, Ubereats and Carry Out available

Los Compadres, 3213 N. Toben, Offering Curbside Pickup

Marrakech Café, 6257 E. 21st St. N., Offering Carry Out Only

MIF Deli, 5618 E. Central, Offering Delivery Doordash, Ubereats and Curbside available

Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Carry Out

Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery and Carry Out

Old Mill Tasty Shop, 604 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Carry Out

Papa Johns, All Locations, Offering Delivery

Papa Murphy's, All Locations, Offering Carry Out

Playa Azul, 111 N. Washington, Offering Delivery and Carry Out

Public at Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, Offering Curbside and Carry Out

Reverie Roasters, 2202 E Douglas, Offering Online ordering and pickup

River City Brewery, 150 N. Mosley, Offering Online Ordering and Curbside

Riverside Café, Derby Location Only, Offering Carry Out Noon - 6pm

Schlostzksy's, All Locations, Offering Online Orders, Curbside and Drive Thru

Shawarma Restaurant, 2020 N. Woodlawn Blvd. Suite 300, Offering Delivery and Carry Out

Taco Rio, 1022 W. Douglas, Offering Carry Out and Curbside

Tanya's Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Next Day Delivery

Thai Traditions, 650 N. Carriage Pkwy, Offering Curbside

The Angry Elephant, 756 N. Tyler - Inside Augustino Brewing, Offering Online Ordering, Curbside and Delivery(5 mile radius)

The Hill,4800 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside

The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas Ave, Offering Family Meals - To Go and Curbside

Tuptim Thai, 2121 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery through Doordash, Online Ordering and Carry Out

Twelve Restaurant and Bar, 12111 W. Maple, Offering Carry Out

Two Brothers BBQ, All Locations, Offering Delivery, Carry Out, Drive Thru and Drive Ups at Douglas & Hillside Location

When Pigs Fly BBQ, 7011 W. Central , Offering Free Delivery in Wichita area and Curbside Pick Up

Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria, 8815 W. 13th St. N. & 535 N. Woodlawn, offering Delivery - Doordash/Wichita to Go, Curbside and Has Beer curbside also

Wichita Chicken Fried House, 1305 N. Hillside, Offering Delivery and Carry Out

Wine Dive, 4714 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside Pick Up

 