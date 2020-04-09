Wichita Eats: A Guide to Wichita Area Carryout

Wichita Eats brought to you by Accident Recovery Team is the place to go for local restaurants that are offering take-out and delivery. Below is a list of Restaurants in the Wichita Area that offer take-out and/or Delivery. Support local business and eat well.

We suggest calling ahead to check on their hours and details, events and regulations are changing rapidly. Restaurant owners are struggling to keep up with the changes and will be adjusting things accordingly.

If you are local restaurant and want to be included on this list, please e-mail us with as many details as possible to WichitaEats@kwch.com

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st, Offering Delivery/Curbside



86 Cold Press, 2000 N. Rock Rd, Offering Online Order and Delivery



Angelo's Italian Restaurant,5231 E. Central Ave, Offering Delivery within the Wichta and curbside pickup



Augustino Brewing, 756 N. Tyler, Offering Curbside/Beer to Go



AVI Seabar & Chophouse, 135 N. Waco Ave, Offering Curbside/Carryout



Barn'rds Restaurant, 2037 N. Woodlawn Blvd. #1812, Offering Drive Thru



BellaVita Bistro, 120 N. West St., Offering Carryout



China Inn Restaurant, 4605 E. Central, Offering Curbside Pickup



Chirus Mexican Food, 9310 w Central, Offering Carryout



Churn & Burn Ice Cream & Coffee, all locations, Offering Delivery, Curbside and Drive Thru



Da Cajun Shak, 6249 E. 21st St. N, Offering Carry Out only



Doc Greens, All Locations, Offering Delivery and Curbside



El Mexico Café, 2566 S. Seneca, Offering Carry Out



El Papa Pollo, 808 W. 25 St. N, Offering Delivery and Carry Out



Felipe's Mexican Restaurant, 2241 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Delivery, Curbside and Carryout



Firehouse Subs, All Location, Offering Carry Out



Five Guys, All Locations, Offering Online and Curbside pickup



Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, All Locations, Delivery through Doordash, Drive Thru and Carry Out at Rock & Central Location

Hog Wild Pit BBQ, All Locations, Offering Carry Out and Drive Thru



HomeGrown Wichita, All Locations, Offering Carry Out only -- Hours 6:30a - 2:30pm



Hopping Gnome, 1710 E. Douglas, Offering Beer to Go



HuHot Mongolian Grill, 2035 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery and Curbside



Il Primo Café, 6422 E. Central Ave., Offering Carry Out and Drive Thru



Le Monde, 602 N. West St., Offering Delivery and Carry Out



Lee's Chinese Restaurant, 6215 W. Kellogg, Offering Carry Out



Lemongrass, 300 N. Mead, Offering Delivery through Doordash, Ubereats and Carry Out available



Los Compadres, 3213 N. Toben, Offering Curbside Pickup



Marrakech Café, 6257 E. 21st St. N., Offering Carry Out Only



MIF Deli, 5618 E. Central, Offering Delivery Doordash, Ubereats and Curbside available



Milkfloat, 535 W. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Carry Out



Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery and Carry Out



Old Mill Tasty Shop, 604 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Carry Out



Papa Johns, All Locations, Offering Delivery



Papa Murphy's, All Locations, Offering Carry Out



Playa Azul, 111 N. Washington, Offering Delivery and Carry Out



Public at Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, Offering Curbside and Carry Out



Reverie Roasters, 2202 E Douglas, Offering Online ordering and pickup



River City Brewery, 150 N. Mosley, Offering Online Ordering and Curbside



Riverside Café, Derby Location Only, Offering Carry Out Noon - 6pm



Schlostzksy's, All Locations, Offering Online Orders, Curbside and Drive Thru



Shawarma Restaurant, 2020 N. Woodlawn Blvd. Suite 300, Offering Delivery and Carry Out



Taco Rio, 1022 W. Douglas, Offering Carry Out and Curbside



Tanya's Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside and Next Day Delivery



Thai Traditions, 650 N. Carriage Pkwy, Offering Curbside



The Angry Elephant, 756 N. Tyler - Inside Augustino Brewing, Offering Online Ordering, Curbside and Delivery(5 mile radius)



The Hill,4800 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside



The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas Ave, Offering Family Meals - To Go and Curbside



Tuptim Thai, 2121 N. Rock Rd., Offering Delivery through Doordash, Online Ordering and Carry Out



Twelve Restaurant and Bar, 12111 W. Maple, Offering Carry Out



Two Brothers BBQ, All Locations, Offering Delivery, Carry Out, Drive Thru and Drive Ups at Douglas & Hillside Location



When Pigs Fly BBQ, 7011 W. Central , Offering Free Delivery in Wichita area and Curbside Pick Up



Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria, 8815 W. 13th St. N. & 535 N. Woodlawn, offering Delivery - Doordash/Wichita to Go, Curbside and Has Beer curbside also



Wichita Chicken Fried House, 1305 N. Hillside, Offering Delivery and Carry Out



Wine Dive, 4714 E. Douglas, Offering Curbside Pick Up



