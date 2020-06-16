Wichitans acknowledge COVID-19 concern, share plans to attend Trump rally in Tulsa

President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa is set for Saturday with the president touting more than $1 million people reserving tickets online.

Among those making the trip from Wichita are Neil Beaman and Jessica Pereira. Both plan to attend with Pereira slated to volunteer for the rally.

With a large crowd expected in Tulsa, health officials in Sedgwick County and in the rally’s host city say COVID-19 could spread easily in such an environment.

“Large groups, lots of people sitting close to each other, often people they don’t know,” said Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department.

For those going to the event, Dr. Dart is among health officials recommending that attendees practice social distancing as much as they can.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Monday that each guest will have their temperature checked and receive hand sanitizer and a mask before entering the BOK Center for the "Make America Great Again" #MAGA rally.

With about one million people already reserving tickets online, Beaman says it’s unlikely he’ll be seated in an enclosed area.

“Me and my wife don’t expect to make it in at all,” he said.

Still, once back in Wichita, Beaman said he will likely stay home for a couple of weeks to be on the safe side.

