Wichitans celebrate "Our Lady of Guadalupe" Sunday

Wichitans celebrated "Our Lady of Guadalupe" Sunday.

The Catholic celebration kicked off Sunday afternoon with Our Lady of Guadalupe parade, the second largest parade of the city.

For many Latinos, "Our Lady of Guadalupe" or the Virgin Mary is a powerful symbol of devotion and identity.

The parade consisted of traditional Mexican dancers, horses, Mexican cowboys, and floats.

People at the parade say this is a special experience.

"It's lovely, the number of people, and the costumes and the horses are just amazing," said Jan Long.

"I didn't expect that. This is my first time here and this is a huge Mexican community here and its amazing," said Eduardo Lopez Argueta.

The official day of celebration for Our Lady of Guadalupe is on December 12.