Wichitans line up to take home a product of US history

Customers lined the aisles of Groves Liquor in Wichita Saturday afternoon to get their hands on a bottle of whiskey – that’s a product of US history.

It’s part of a story you may have read in books or seen in movies.

"Right after 9/11, I led a special forces team into Afghanistan that uniquely rode horseback for 23 days in combat," Horse Solider Mark Nutsch said.

That team became known as the Horse Soldiers. One of its leaders, such as Nutsch, a native Kansan is now telling that story through whiskey.

And Wichitans lined up at Groves Liquor on Saturday to hear and taste that story.

"I saw the movie ‘12 Strong’ and love the story Mark tells. And I wanted to get a nice gift for my brother-in-law for Father's Day," customer Greg Bullinger said.

It's a product of a group of Green Berets who wanted to continue serving together after retiring from active duty.

Nutsch says each bottle of horse soldier is forged out of steel from the original World Trade Center’s so customers can take home a piece of American history.