Wichitans mourn loss of NBA great Kobe Bryant

The loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant cuts deep for die hard Lakers fans here in Wichita.

"I didn’t know Kobe obviously,” said Alan Gales. “As a fan you get to feel like you know him when you follow a team well enough, it’s shocking.”

Gales has been a Lakers fan since he was ten. He watched Kobe win five championships for the franchise.

“You'd like everybody to play with the passion he had,” said Gales. “That was the main thing, his passion for the game.”

His passion for the game resonated with millions, from older generations, to younger. Like Cristian Rivera, who grew up watching Kobe play.

“They would always play late so we would always sneak out of bed and watch Kobe every night and just bucket after bucket, scoring all the time,” said Rivera. “Seeing all the passion he had on both sides of the court on defense and offense and I was a huge fan of it.”

For Rivera, the loss is still hard to even start to process.

“I can’t even put it into words because you think those people that are your icons and heroes and inspiration are untouchable,” said Rivera.

But one thing is for certain, as an 18 time NBA All Star, more than 33,000 career points, his fans say his legacy will live on in their hearts forever.

“Keep going, keep fighting, that’s the mamba mentality,” Rivera said.