Wichita working to close digital divide with mobile hotspot program

Access to the internet has gone from a luxury to a necessity for daily life, but some people are still struggling to have a reliable connection.

That has the City of Wichita hoping to bridge that gap for its citizens.

Wichita resident Serena Bevan said, "This is kind of cool that you guys have this."

At the Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center, Serena Bevan is here for the world wide web.

"They've got wifi here, so if the computers are all full, then I can get on my laptop," said Bevan.

But this time, her trip is for something new that will allow internet access wherever she might be, including at home.

"I have none [no internet], except for on my phone," said Bevan.

She's checking out one of the hotspots, a mobile wifi device Wichita is providing resident to borrow at no cost for two weeks at a time.

It follows a two-month pilot program between February 4 and April 10, where this lending program was tested.

With a $25,000 AARP grant, it's coming back for longer and more substantial.

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center Administrative Aide Merary Trevino said, "It's definitely going to help with the digital divide here in the community."

In addition to people going inside of the center for computers and wifi, staff says they even see people sitting outside or in their cars accessing the facility's wifi to get online. Still, now that the devices are back, it's allowing people to surf and stream in the comfort of their homes.

Bevan said, "I'm trying to take an online course so I can turn it on at home and be able to do it there."

In the pilot program, the devices were available at the Atwater and Colvin Neighborhood Resource Centers.

Atwater saw 191 people request the device, but only 56 or 29 percent were fulfilled.

At Colvin, there were 134 requests, and 49 percent or 65 were fulfilled.

In addition, 90 percent of the people checking them out live in low-income neighborhoods, and about half were over the age of 50.

"For employment, for school purposes. I mean, pretty much everything has gone digital now," said Trevino.

The program relaunched Oct. 17, and that leaves neighbors hoping it will be here to stay.

"I think it will be a tremendous help for the community," said Bevan.

The devices are programmed to block adult content.

They can also connect to up to 15 user devices.

There are currently 60 devices spread about at three neighborhood resource centers.

Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. N., 303-8016

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center, 2820 S. Roosevelt, 303-8029

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, 2700 N. Woodland, 303-8043