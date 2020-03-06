Wichita's new minor league baseball stadium named

Wichita's new minor league baseball stadium has a name.

In just 36 days, the Wichita Wind Surge will take the field at the ballpark now known as Riverfront Stadium.

Lou Schwechheimer, the team's Managing General Partner, gave Eyewitness News an inside peek on Friday.

The seats, scoreboard and lights are all ready for fans. Now, crews are preparing the field for action.

Schwechheimer says Riverfront Stadium has captured the attention of those who follow minor league baseball.

"They said, 'We don't think you can do it." But it's a tribute to the city they were able to pull it all off and put it together in a beautiful way," he said.

Individual tickets for Wind Surge home games go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

You can buy them at the Wind Surge ticket office or online.

Fans will also be able to tour the nearly-finished stadium on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Opening day at Riverfront Stadium is Tuesday, April 14.