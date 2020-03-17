Widespread rain and storms set to roll across our region

Meteorologist Mark Larson says rain and storm chances will ramp-up tonight and again tomorrow night into early Thursday. Hail and heavy rain will be threats at times across southeast Kansas.

Skies will stay gray Tuesday with patchy drizzle and spotty showers. Highs will only top-out in the 40s and 50s.

More significant, measurable rain is on the way tonight when up to to three-fourths of an inch could fall across parts of central and eastern Kansas through tomorrow morning.

Look for some sun Wednesday afternoon that'll send temps soaring into the 60s and 70s.

Widespread rain and storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning along with the possibility of locally heavy rainfall and some hail.

Rain showers could turn into light snow across parts of northwestern Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning but significant amounts are not expected at this time.

We'll get a break from the rain, and see sunshine Friday but it'll be turning colder again with by week's highs tumbling back into the 30s and 40s along with fierce northerly winds.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Drizzle early then cloudy, mild. Wind: NE/SE 10-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Rain/storms likely. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; MUCH warmer. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 75.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; storms likely, some with heavy rain. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 71 Early AM rain/thunder, then partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 34 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 33 Turing mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 39 Scattered showers/storms; breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy; breezy.