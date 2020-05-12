Will any camps go on?: Uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 puts summer plans in limbo

With uncertainty continuing to surround the COVID-19 pandemic and how the landscape across Kansas and the nation may look in the months ahead, some organizations decided to hold off on annual camps for the summer.

Even if a camp hasn't yet been canceled, parents are advised to begin thinking about a "Plan B."

Among the local camps making the difficult decision to hold off this summer is Camp Allegro Wichita, a summer music camp held at Wichita Collegiate. This summer marks the first time in 11 years the camp won't happen.

It's a decision Camp Allegro Wichita Executive Director Nancy Trier-Metzger says wasn't made without a great deal of thought.

"Even though it was a big disappointment, it was just better to not take the chance of having the campers health harmed or their families or our teachers and their families. So, we just decided that's what we need to do," Trier-Metzger says of not having the camp this summer.

Genesis Health Club also canceled all of its area summer camps. Other organizations take the decision day to day.

For some camps forced to cancel this summer, last summer will end up being their final year.

"Well, we already know that one of the larger summer camps in the United States has already declared bankruptcy. They canceled all of their accounts three weeks ago and then, sadly, they didn't have the funds for refunds," says Allen Koh, CEO of Cardinal Education, an educational consulting firm.

Even if a camp hasn't yet canceled for the summer, Koh says that doesn't mean it won't. He suggests families determine how much interaction they're comfortable with and from a "Plan B," maybe working with friends and neighbors to develop programs of their own.

"So, we're advising a lot of these families and coming up with individualized programs," Koh says. "Other families, they're aggregating the resources to try and hire one specialist, like a music instructor to try and teach a group of children, to try to make the economics work out and spread the cost out among many families."

He says "normal is going to look different for quite awhile," but believes many camps holding off this year should be back up and running next summer.