Will you get a check? Proposed stimulus bill could pass Monday

Will the U.S. government send you a check? It's a question many ask as a proposed bill being discussed in the U.S. Senate could pass as early as Monday.

If the bill passes, an American taxpayer who individually makes less than $75,000 per year (based on 2018 tax return) would qualify for a check meant to provide relief from the coronavirus spread. The proposed bill also includes checks for small businesses as many are struggling after having to close this week.

If the proposed bill passes, Hutchinson resident Kendra Nichols says she'd put an approximate-$1,000 stimulus check to pay a month of rent and to stock up on antibacterial cleaning supplies and hand soap.

The question of what people would do with a $1,000 bump is easy to answer for many during a time of pay cuts, layoffs and furloughs.

"Like thousands of others right now, I have been laid off work, and even though I'm a college student, I work. I worked a part-time job to make ends meet," says Jack Nadeau, of Lawrence.

Thursday, Senate Republicans rolled out a $1 trillion proposal to send Americans a one-time cash payment. Americans that reported less than $75,000 on their 2018 tax returns would qualify.

The bill proposed up to $1,200 for individuals or up to $2,400 for couples who combine to make less than $150,000. Parents would also get $500 per child.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) says the money could also come in some form of a tax credit.

"The best thing I can do for the economy right now is keep Kansans healthy," Marshall says. "The shorter we can make the duration of this virus, the lower we can make the number of people that get it. That's what's really going to help Kansas."

President Donald Trump's economic team was on Capitol Hill Friday negotiating with lawmakers on both sides to get the plan finalized. He wants the stimulus bill passed by Monday.