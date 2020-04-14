Wind Surge offering t-shirts to benefit COVID-19 relief

The Wichita Wind Surge has a new t-shirt for sale to help benefit the Wichita Community Foundation’s Stand With Wichita COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

The shirts feature home plate, the Wichita flag and the phrase “No Place Like Home.”

You can get yours by going to the Wichita Wind Surge Website under the Wichita Community Fund tab.

The Wind Surge says shirts cost $24, with $20 of every shirt donated to the relief fund and $4 going to locally owned Western Associates, which is supplying the shirts.

You can also donate directly to the fund.

Those shirts go on sale today (April 14), which was supposed to be opening day for the team.