Wind Surge ownership gives progress report, sneak peak at new stadium

At a Friday-morning event celebrating a partnership between the Wichita Wind Surge and Emprise Bank, team owner Lou Schwechheimer also provided a progress report for the new stadium, he says, will host more than baseball games.

"We're about 70 percent done," Schwechheimer says. "I think a lot of the experts in the industry said there's no way you can do this in one off-season."

Schwechheimer says progress is proving naysayers wrong. He highlighted features of the stadium that will also be used for ice skating in the winter and a host for concerts, as well as high school and junior-college football games. He says spots for goals posts are already in the ground.

When baseball season starts for the Wind Surge in April, Schwechheimer says the most expensive general-admission ticket is $15.

He says a natural-grass berm is being leveled as a spot where a family can throw out a blanket and watch the game for $8.

"So, we really wanted the ballpark to be family-friendly, family affordable," Schwechheimer says.

He says he's proud to see the stadium construction continuing on budget and ahead of schedule.

Friday's ribbon cutting celebrated the Emprise Pavilion at the ballpark. Officials say the facility will connect the stadium to the city's developing vision for the Riverfront Master Plan.