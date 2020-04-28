Wind and sunshine on the way Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that northwest winds on Wednesday will be gusty, elevating the fire danger but also helping to cool down the temperatures.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 40s and 50s and highs will be back up in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny with northwest winds gusting to 25 or 30 mph.

The wind goes down Wednesday night and Thursday will have a return to south breezes. Temperatures will warm up a fair amount later in the week. Expect mostly 80s by Thursday and Friday with dry weather to finish off the week.

Storm chances return to Kansas late Saturday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 47.

Thu: High: 77 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 57 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Overnight storms.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 58 AM showers, then partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 54 Increasing clouds. Scattered overnight storms.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 55 AM showers, then partly cloudy.