Wind dies down, rain chances return

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll stay windy through the rest of the day, but the breeze will die down for the end of the weekend. Rain chances will return for the start of the work week.

Tonight, the wind will be on the decline, but it will still be breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph possible. The sky will become mostly clear overnight with lows in the 30s.

Sunday, the wind will be mild. It will be sunny with highs in the 60s for most of the state.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Monday, This will start in western Kansas around noon and it will expand into central Kansas in the afternoon. Rain will end in western Kansas overnight, but it will linger for central and eastern Kansas through about noon on Tuesday.

Highs will stay in the 60s through the middle of the week, dropping into the 50s Thursday through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: W 15-30; gusty. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/SE 5-10. Low: 44.

Monday: Partly cloudy, afternoon/evening showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 67.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 47 Morning showers, then decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.