Wind, heat, and sunshine for the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of Kansas will have heat, wind, and sunshine for the weekend. The wind will be a little stronger on Sunday, but both days will have gusty conditions from the south.

Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the 60s and highs will climb back into the mid and upper 90s.

Sunday looks to have a few clouds and slightly hotter temperatures. Much of the state will see highs between 95-100 degrees. South winds could gust up to 35 mph.

There aren't many changes in the weather until mid to late next week. A front will move closer to the area Wednesday night/Thursday, which may help to knock temperatures back and bring some chances of scattered storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny and turning breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 96 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 95 Low: 72 Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 75 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; not as hot.