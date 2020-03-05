Wind machine gets cranked-up this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved across the state while you were sleeping and while today won’t be cold, it will be cooler.

Most of Kansas will be 5 to 10 degrees lower on the thermometer than Wednesday placing us in the middle 50s to lower 60s this afternoon.

A brisk north breeze today will make it feel even cooler and it will also raise the risk of wild fires across central and eastern Kansas. Winds will level-off on Friday before they get even stronger this weekend.

The wind direction will be from the south and that means a warm weekend for the Sunflower State.

Our next weather maker has slowed down and won’t arrive until Sunday night. Widespread light to moderate rain is a safe bet for most of Kansas, however the southwest part of the state should only see a few rain showers. As the rain departs on Monday, it will be replaced by cooler conditions with highs generally in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 15-25g. High: 62.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Clear; not as cold. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 41.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 50. Partly sunny, windy and warm.

Sun: High: 68. Low: 47. Becoming cloudy; chance of rain late.

Mon: High: 59. Low: 37. Chance of rain early; then clearing skies.

Tue: High: 63. Low: 43. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 62. Low: 44. More clouds than sun.