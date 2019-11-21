Winds of change bring winter back to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a breezy and much colder morning across Kansas, but the rain is gone, for now anyway. A sun and cloud mix is expected this afternoon along with temperatures mostly in the 40s, or 20 to 25 degrees colder than Monday, Tuesday, and yesterday.

A second storm system will rapidly develop and move through the state tonight into Friday. An area of rain, mainly along and south of I-70, is expected to mix with and change to snow before coming to an end Friday afternoon. We won’t need our shovels and few, if any, travel concerns are expected, but minor accumulation is possible, primarily north and west of Wichita. Western Kansas can expect an inch or two of accumulation.

After a quiet and warmer weekend, our attention turns to a potentially powerful storm system that could impact holiday travel plans next week. Rain, snow, and wind are all possible Tuesday into Wednesday, but exactly where and how much is to be determined. As of now, it looks the worst of the weather will be north and east of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 52.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, rain/snow moves in late. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Morning wintry mix, otherwise cloudy and cold. Wind: N 10-15. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Partial clearing and cold. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 55. Low: 32. Becoming sunny.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 39. Mainly sunny and mild.

Mon: High: 61. Low: 38. Increasing clouds.

Tue: High 44. Low: 29. Rain changing into a wintry mix late in the day.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 28. Breezy and partly cloudy.