Windy and colder, some additional snow today

Winter Weather Advisory continues across NW-Kansas until 8 P.M. for blowing snow. Wind gusts of 40-50 m.p.h. may cause additional drifting. Light snow will continue, especially for northern Kansas today with a secondary disturbance moving through Kansas, which is on the back side of the storm system that passed through on Saturday. Snow will end Sunday evening across the state. By then, and additional Trace to 1" will be possible in north-central Kansas, with little to no accumulation for the rest of the state. Flurries are possible as far south as Hutchinson and Wichita by late day into the evening.

Highs will drop into the 30s and low 40s behind this system today with wind chills in the teens and 20s most of the day. It will be pretty windy, with gusts around 30-40 mph possible (higher in NW-Kansas) to end the weekend. Skies will begin to clear off tonight, however the winds will remain gusty. Wind chills in the morning will drop into the single digits and teens with the coldest wind chills in northern Kansas.

Sunshine will be back on Monday, however it remains cold and windy. Sunny skies will stick around through the start of the New Year. We'll get warmer by then, with highs back into the low 50s on Wednesday. Dry weather will persist through next weekend with temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, late day sprinkle or flurry. Windy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 40.

Tonight: Evening flurries, then clearing. Wind: NW 15-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Monday: Sunny, breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Monday night: Clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-15; diminishing. Low: 26.

Tue: High: 46. Sunny.

Wed: High: 53. Low: 28. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 34. Increasing clouds, breezy.

Fri: High: 50. Low: 30. Sunny.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 32. Sunny.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 30. Partly cloudy, breezy and turning colder.