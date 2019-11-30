Windy and cooler for Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Sunday will have good travel weather if you don't mind fighting a bit of wind. Gusts are expected to be near 35-40 mph in the afternoon and temperatures look cooler.

Clouds will continue to pass through our skies during the overnight hours with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Low temperatures will fall to around 30 by Sunday morning, but wind chills should be down in the teens. Highs will be in the low 40s with northwest winds gusty through the day.

Less wind and a warm up is on the way for the start of next week. Highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with mainly sunny skies.

The next chance for some rain won't arrive until next Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and still windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 24.

Mon: High: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 53 Low: 40 Turning cloudy; chance for PM showers.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 34 Sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 31 Partly cloudy and windy.