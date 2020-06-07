Windy and hot Sunday, cool down coming by Tuesday

Expect the heat to hang around through Monday. As Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana later today, parts of Kansas will experience similar wind gusts. The wind across Kansas is not related to the tropical system. High wind warnings cover several counties across NW-Kansas through 10 P.M., as gusts to 60 mph may result in blowing dust. Hot and humid with heat indices near 100 for south-central and southeast Kansas. Actual highs for today and Monday will reach the 90s.

A cold front will move through Kansas on Tuesday, while the remnants of Cristobal move across Missouri and Iowa. The cold front will produce showers and storms mainly along and north of I-70, however an isolated storm or two may develop over south-central Kansas during the evening. This weather system will likely break the heat wave and bring temperatures back to "normal" for early June. Dry weather will continue through the end of the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 93.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 68.

Tue: High: 81. Mostly sunny, windy with a isolated showers/storms.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 58. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89. Low: 61. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 89. Low: 65. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 63. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 89. Low: 65. Partly cloudy, breezy.