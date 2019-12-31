Windy and warm to start the new year

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the final day of the decade will be a quiet one. Less wind and sunny skies will take wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s into the 40s this afternoon.

If you are out and about this evening, expect dry weather along with temperatures falling to around freezing as the clock strikes midnight.

After a windy and warmer start to the New Year on Wednesday, a weather maker will move through on Thursday. A mix of light rain and snow during the afternoon and evening should transition to mainly snow by Friday morning before exiting the state. Minor accumulation is possible, but this does not look like a significant storm.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; not as chilly. Wind: W 10-15. High: 49.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 38.

Thu: High 43. Low: 33. Mostly cloudy light rain in the afternoon.

Fri: High: 42. Low: 21. Rain/snow mix early then clearing; windy.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 25. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 31. Sunny and mild.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 28. Increasing clouds.