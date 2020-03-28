Windy today, calm Sunday

A potent weather system will move across Kansas today into Iowa by this evening. On the back side of this system there's a chance for a rain/snow mix in northwestern Kansas through midday Saturday, with 1-2" of snow possible. Combined with high wind gusts, the snow will reduce visibility for the northwestern part of the state. Further west across eastern Colorado, a Blizzard Warning is in effect through midday.

Scattered showers are possible for northern and western Kansas through the afternoon, however some sunshine mixed with clouds is possible in the south and west. Highs will reach the 50s for most of the state and the low 60s for south central Kansas. Expect falling temperatures through the afternoon across south-central Kansas. It's going to be windy statewide, with gusts around 40-50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for central and eastern Kansas.

Clearing skies and diminishing winds tonight. Lows dropping into the 30s and low 40s for most of Kansas. Sunny skies and less wind in the forecast on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer too, with highs in the 60s statewide. Our next chance of showers and storms arrive on Monday with most of the precipitation holding off until late day and overnight for Wichita and south-central Kansas. Highs in the 50s and 60s through next weekend

Wichita Area Forecast:

***WIND ADVISORY: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.***

Today: A mix of clouds and sun, WINDY. Wind: SW 20-35; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: W 15-20; diminishing. Low: 40.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15. High: 68

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 44.

Mon: High: 65 Increasing clouds; afternoon rain/storms.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 47 Morning showers, then decreasing clouds.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 37 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.