Windy, warm Wednesday on tap for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says other than areas of fog, it’s worry-free start to our Wednesday. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will soar into the 70s later today under mainly sunny skies. Wednesday afternoon promises to be a tad windy at times with some gust near 30 mph.

A cold front will usher in cooler temperatures to northern Kansas tonight and Thursday before it stalls out on top of the state into Friday. The boundary will be the focal point for a few rounds of showers and storms both Thursday night and Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be on the strong to severe side.

A final, stronger cold front on Friday night will cool-off all of Kansas this weekend. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s will climb into the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. However, after a few showers Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks dry with some sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; breezy at times. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; chance of storms late. Wind: W 5-15.

High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 52. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 40. Clearing, windy and cooler.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 44. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Mon: High: 62. Low: 43. Partly cloudy; chance of showers.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 40. Morning rain followed by clearing skies.