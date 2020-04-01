Windy, warm Wednesday on the way

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a windy and warmer Wednesday. A south breeze between 20 and 30 with higher gusts will push our temperatures into the 70s this afternoon.

A strong cold front will cross the state tonight and Thursday. Ahead of the front, it will be windy and warm with showers and storms and behind the front temperatures will tumble. 20s and 30s on Thursday night in northwest Kansas will aid in producing rain and snow showers, however no accumulation is expected.

After a chilly Friday and cold/frosty Friday night, warmer weather returns over the weekend. However, highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday will be replaced by highs in the 80s early next week as the state gets a taste of summer.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms. Wind: S/N 15-25. Low: 38.

Fri: High: 50. Low: 31. Rain early; windy and much cooler.

Sat: High: 61. Low: 43. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 56. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 59. Showers early; then breezy and warm.

Tue: High: 83. Low: 57. Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm.