Windy weekend weather brings red flag warnings back to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says winds are much lighter than 24 hours ago and that will reduce the risk of wild fires today. Otherwise expect a cold morning in the 20s to warm into the low 60s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

The wind is back on Saturday and so is the (higher) risk of wild fires. A strong and gusty south breeze will literally blow in warmer temperatures as highs climb into the 60s and 70s. The wind will be strong on Sunday, but humidity will be on the rise and that should reduce the threat for wild fires.

Our next weather maker rolls through on Sunday night. Widespread light to moderate rain is a safe bet for most of Kansas, however the southwest part of the state should only see a few rain showers. As the rain departs on Monday, it will be replaced by mild March conditions with highs in the 60s and 70s early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine. Wind: NE/S 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Clear; not as cold. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Breezy and mild. Wind: S 15-25g. Low: 47.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 52. Becoming cloudy; chance of rain late.

Mon: High: 70. Low: 43. Chance of rain early; then clearing skies.

Tue: High: 74. Low: 51. Partly cloudy and warm.

Wed: High: 70. Low: 53. More clouds than sun.

Thu: High: 71. Low: 43. Breezy with a chance of rain/thunder.