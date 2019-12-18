Winfield PD: 1 hurt in shooting at Southwestern College apartments

One person was injured in a shooting at Southwestern College early Wednesday morning.

Police say around officers and Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the shooting call around 1:08 a.m. at the Honor Apartments at Southwestern College located in the 1700 Block of Fowler.

Through their investigation, officers learned the victim is a resident of the apartments and had suffered a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken to the emergency room at William Newton Memorial Hospital then transferred by air ambulance to a hospital in Wichita. Police did not give the condition of the victim.

They say this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Winfield Police Department at (620)221-5555 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at either 221-7777 or through their website which may be accessed through the Cowley County website.