Winfield company plays role in helping to save lives around world

With protective clothing, masks and ventilators in dangerously short supply, companies around the country are increasing production like never before.

In Kansas, a company in Winfield's S and Y Industries is ramping up production to save lives.

"We are an essential business. From what I understand, we will remain open, no matter what," S and Y Industries Executive Vice President John Foust says.

Manufacturing a crucial component of ventilators, S and Y Industries will increase production by more than 2,000 percent to meet the demand as the U.S. fights a global pandemic. The company creates circuit boards for ventilators, a product used on the front lines in COVID-19 treatment.

"Right now, the feeling I got on the floor is folks are very proud of what they're doing," Foust says. "Just right here in Winfield, Kansas, we are helping people across the globe save their life. I mean, it's truly... Like I said, we are very proud of what we are doing right here."

Demand for ventilators and face masks is at an all-time high and will only increase with expected cases across the U.S.

This means it's up to companies like S and Y to drastically increase production to meet demand.

"We can work 24 hours if need be. We can stagger our production. We have a great group that understands the importance, and they are working to get things out the door," Foust says.

In Wichita, Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi tell Eyewitness News both hospitals have sufficient supplies for now, but will prepare for an increase in expected cases.