Winfield hospital cancels event due to potential exposure of coronavirus

William Newton Hospital canceled its grand opening of the new surgery center Sunday due to the potential exposure of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A spokesperson for the hospital says the suspected case is currently being tested.

Other cases have been confirmed in Kansas and Oklahoma over the past two days. Hospital staff also has received reports of a confirmed case in Johnson County and a patient in Wichita meeting the criteria.

Due to these circumstances, WNH has decided to call off the grand opening to protect patients, providers, and the public.

The hospital will release a video tour of the new surgery center via social media and will commemorate these moments at a later date.

