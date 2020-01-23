Winfield police issue card skimmer warning

Winfield police are reporting several compromised debit/credit cards that could have been a result of skimmers.

Police say residents have reported unauthorized purchases on their debit/credit cards. These purchases happened outside of the Winfield area.

"It is believed that credit card skimmers may have been used to steal the debit/credit card information and this information was used to “clone” the victim’s card," said Winfield police.

The department is working with all affected businesses and is investigating these incidents. They are reminding the public to be extra vigilant anytime they use their debit/credit card at an outdoor gas pump and or outdoor ATM.

If you see any suspicious devices on card readers, or any signs that a credit card reader has been tampered with- call 911.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents can contact the Winfield police at (620) 221-5555. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit at tip through Cowley County Crime Stoppers at (620)221-7777 or submit tips online at: www.cowleycounty.org/crime-stoppers.