Winfield preschool teacher named 'Kansas Teacher of the Year'

From a pool of more than 300 nominees, the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year works with some of the state's youngest students at Winfield Early Learning Center.

Those recognizing Tabatha Rosproy say she goes above and beyond for her students.

"I'm just very excited and very honored, very proud to be from Winfield and proud to represent Kansas in this way," Rosproy says.

Visiting Rosproy's class Tuesday, one of her students summed up why "Mrs. Tabatha" deserves the honor.

"She teachers me everything she has in her mind," preschooler Evelyn McGuire said.

Recognized in Kansas, Rosproy is now a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.