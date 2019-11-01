Winter driving safety tips for teens

Our first round of winter weather caused several crashes this week. The slick roads can cause big concerns, especially for parents of teens.

Mike Johnson is the owner of Wichita Driving School. He says simply slowing down reduces the chance of getting into a crash on icy roads.

"You're going 60 and everyone else is going 35, that's kind of like going 85 in a 60. that's one way to look at it," said Johnson.

Johnson says drivers should separate themselves from other cars.

"If you're by other people, you're twice as likely to be in a wreck because they might slip or slide. Their tires might not be as good as yours. They might not have the skills you do," said Johnson.

Teens should know the difference between rain and ice - is just a few degrees.

"Watch the spray from the cars. When you see the spray, it's wet, it's rain, but when it stops spraying from the tires and you start to see definite deeper tracks, you know it's starting to change, Johnson said.

He suggests parents ride with their teen two or three times in in climate weather before they drive by themselves.

Johnson says it's important teens get experience driving in snow and ice, but it's also important that they stay home when they can.

"There's a lot of kids whose first collision, a fender bender, they're out on a snow day. They go out in it and they have that first wreck," Johnson said. "So if you don't have to be out in it, stay home."

Remind them technology in cars such as four-wheel-drive and traction control - aren't 100 percent reliable. The smartest thing in a car is the driver behind the wheel.

It's also important for teens to understand that in Wichita, city crews treat the main grid roads only- not neighborhoods. So, the streets closest to their home may be the most dangerous.