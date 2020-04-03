Winter makes a comeback Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says winter has returned to the Sunflower State, but it’s visit will be brief. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s feel several degrees colder compliments of a brisk north breeze. Later today we’ll warm into the 40s – 20 degrees below normal – before temperatures tumble into the 20s and 30s tonight.

A light wintry mix, consisting of mostly freezing drizzle, will continue to fall this morning making area roads, especially bridges/overpasses, slick in spots. Dry weather returns this afternoon and will last all weekend long. In fact, it may be a while before we see meaningful precipitation return to the state.

After starting Saturday in the upper 20s and lower 30s, temperatures will take-off into the 50s on Saturday afternoon before warming into the 60s and 70s on Sunday. And next week will be even warmer as highs soar into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Freezing drizzle early; then mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: N 15-25g. High: 48.

Tonight: Mostly clear; unseasonably cold. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; not as cold. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 41.

Sun: High: 69. Low: 55. Mix of sun and clouds; breezy and warmer.

Mon: High: 80. Low: 58. Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Tue: High: 84. Low: 56. Mostly sunny; continued breezy and warm.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 52. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 70. Low: 50. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.