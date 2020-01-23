Winter packs its bags and moves away this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a gray and gloomy Thursday morning with areas of dense fog. While the fog will eventually fade away, the clouds will not and they’ll actually produce rain and snow showers this afternoon and evening.

While accumulations will be under an inch, mainly across northeast Kansas, some slippery roads are possible this evening as temperatures fall below freezing.

Gradual clearing continues tonight and Friday and temperatures will slowly trend higher. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the 40s and low 50s by Friday afternoon.

Warmer weather is headed our way this weekend. Highs in the 40s and 50s on Saturday will be replaced by 50s and 60s on Sunday. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze and mostly blue skies.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog, then afternoon rain/snow showers. Wind: NW 15-25g. High: 43.

Tonight: Evening snow showers; cloudy and colder. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Gradual clearing. Wind: NW/N 10-15. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; cold. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 24.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 32. Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 35. Few clouds early; sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 39. Mild with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 30. Mostly cloudy and breezy; afternoon rain chances.

Wed: High: 42. Low: 23. Rain and snow showers; breezy.