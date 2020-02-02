Winter returns on Monday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a BIG change is about to take place on Monday as a cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures will be falling and winds will ramp up from the north.

Look for increasing clouds into Monday morning. Lows will drop back to the 30s and 40s. The afternoon will have falling temperatures and north winds will be quite gusty. Look for mainly cloudy skies by afternoon, but much of the area will be dry.

Snow chances push into western Kansas by early Tuesday. Light snow and flurries will impact much of the state and highs will be stuck in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Some areas will get 1-3 inches of snow across western Kansas by Tuesday afternoon.

Much of the week looks rather chilly, but it dries out after Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly cloudy; falling PM temperatures. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Tue: High: 30 Cloudy; wintry mix of freezing drizzle or snow flurries.

Wed: High: 31 Low: 17 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 16 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 27 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 30 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 37 Turning partly cloudy.

