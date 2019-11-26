Winter storm forces westbound I-70 to close at Goodland

Westbound I-70 has been closed at Goodland because of winter weather conditions. Westbound U.S. 36 at St. Francis and U.S. 40 at Sharon Springs are also closed.

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

ROADS CLOSED:

WB I-70 at Goodland

WB US-36 at St. Francis

WB US-40 at Sharon Springs



More updates available at https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND. #kswx — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) November 26, 2019

A winter storm has clipped the northwest corner of Kansas, closing roads and some schools in a largely rural area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says sections of Interstate 70, U.S. 36 and U.S. 40 near the state’s western border with Colorado were closed Tuesday, while other roads in the area are partially or completely snow-covered. The department urged drivers to avoid travel if possible as conditions worsen.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for nine Kansas counties and winter weather advisories for several more. Forecasters predicted accumulations of 5 to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters).

Elsewhere, more than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow had fallen in northern Colorado and about a foot (30 centimeters) fell in southern parts of Wyoming by midmorning.

