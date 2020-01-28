Winter storm makes travel tough across Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a winter storm promises to impact travel across Kansas today. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow should transition to all snow by late morning or midday and continue through this evening. The snow will be heavy at times across southern Kansas and a gusty north wind will make things worse.

Weather Alert Links:



The heaviest snowfall will be found over southwest Kansas where 3-6” of accumulation is expected overall, but a few locations will see up to 9 inches of snowfall. Farther east, including the Wichita metro area, 1-3” of snowfall will be on the ground by the end of the day. Lighter snow is expected along and north of I-70 where up to two inches of accumulation is expected.

The remainder of the work week looks tame with passing clouds and above average temperatures. However, the weekend promises to be unseasonably warm as highs climb into the 60s and 70s!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Wintry mix changing to snow; 1-3” of accumulation. Wind: NE/N 10-20g. High: 37.

Tonight: Evening snow showers otherwise cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; partial afternoon clearing. Wind: N 5-10. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 27.

Thu: High: 42. Low: 29. More clouds than sun.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 31. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 39. Mostly sunny; much warmer.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 47. Mostly sunny; unseasonably warm.

Mon: High: 62. Low: 27. Breezy with increasing clouds.