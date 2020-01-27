Snow on the way: Winter storm moves into Kansas

With half of a foot of snow or more expected for parts of southwest Kansas, a wintry mess could cause travel challenges as last Monday night rolls into early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall amounts could reach about seven inches in some spots around and south of Dodge City. A band of three to seven inches of snow stretches from the Colorado line to about Pratt County and from a little north of Garden City, south to the Oklahoma line.

In northwest, central, south central and southeast Kansas, forecast snowfall totals are one to three inches by the end of the day Tuesday. Most of north central and northeast Kansas can expect a trace to about one inch of snow.

Ahead of the storm, a handful of schools will start late Tuesday. Monday night, one of southwest Kansas' largest districts, Liberal, decided to cancel classes Tuesday.

In Dodge City, the start of public transportation is delayed two hours until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Ford County also announced the government center in Dodge City won't open until noon Tuesday.

In preparation for the storm the Kansas Department of Transportation implemented a split schedule in southwest Kansas. Doing so allows them to stay staffed through the duration of the storm and following cleanup process.