Winter weather moves in this week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it's going to get cold and we'll see chances for snow in the week ahead.

We'll start Monday morning with lows in the teens for the northwest, the 20s for the southwest, and the 30s for central Kansas.

Snow chances will begin Monday morning in northwestern Kansas with snow showers moving to the east through the day. By 7 p.m., snow will end as the system moves to the northeast. By the end of the day, up to about an inch and a half of snow will be possible in the northwestern part of the state.

A few light rain showers will be possible in central Kansas on Monday afternoon that could turn into a light rain/snow mix in the evening, leaving no accumulation.

Highs on Monday will reach the upper 20s to lower 30s in the west and the upper 30s to lower 40s for central and eastern Kansas.

Another round of winter weather will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. Snow showers will move into western Kansas Tuesday evening. Rain showers will turn to a rain/snow mix in south central Kansas Tuesday night. As snow showers continue for western and north central Kansas on Wednesday, a rain/snow mix will continue for south central Kansas through most of the day.

By Wednesday evening, snow will be possible state-wide. That will continue overnight, ending Thursday morning for everyone.

It's going to get cold this week, with lows below freezing state-wide and highs in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Light rain/snow mix in the evening, ending overnight. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with freezing rain overnight. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 42.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 30 Wintry mix, turning to snow overnight.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 26 Morning light snow then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 30 Sunny.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 33 Sunny.

