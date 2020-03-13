Winter weather moves in this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next big event is here and it’s already producing rain and snow across western Kansas.

Expect the precipitation to move east and arrive in the Wichita metro area by midday. While Wichita will be mainly wet, areas farther north and west will see a mixture of rain and snow.

The storm system will exit the state on Saturday morning, but not before dumping 2-4” of snow across northwest Kansas. While most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas, some roads will become snowy in spots, especially Friday night. No accumulation is expected in the Wichita area.

Some light rain and drizzle is possible on Saturday morning, but the remainder of the weekend looks gray and chilly with highs mostly in the 40s across the state. Our next weather maker should move through on Monday with warmer temperatures and thus rain/thunder.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Colder with rain by midday. Wind: NE/E 10-20. High: 50.

Tonight: Rain with rumbles of thunder. Wind: E 10-20. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Rain early; cloudy and cold. Wind: E/NE 10-20. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 36.

Sun: High: 48. Low: 42. Cloudy and cold.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 44. Cloudy with scattered showers/thunder.

Tue: High: 55. Low: 45. Cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 61. Low: 52. Cloudy; showers/thunder.

Thu: High: 67. Low: 51. Cloudy with showers/storms.