Winter weather on the way

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 50s and 60s ahead of an approaching cold front and surge of Arctic air. You will know when the front passes by the gusty winds and rapid drop in temperatures later tonight. North wind gusts of 35-45 m.p.h. will be possible by Monday morning, sending wind chills into the single digits and teens.

As the front moves through light wintry precipitation (light snow/flurries) will break out across northern Kansas. A dusting is possible along and north of I-70, while drizzle, freezing drizzle and flurries will be the rule across southern Kansas between 4 A.M. and Noon Monday. A few slick spots are possible during the morning commute, but shouldn't be a complete mess. Flurries will end around Noon most areas and sunshine will return by late afternoon. Expect cold temperatures and bitter cold wind chills Monday. Highs in the 20s and low 30s with wind chills remaining in the single digits and teens. Winds begin to relax Monday night.

Some of the coldest air of the year will be over Kansas early Tuesday morning as the mercury drops into the single digits and teens for most of the state. Highs manage to get into the upper 30s and 40s on Tuesday with warmer 50s on Wednesday. Dry weather persist through the end of the week, with the next chance of precipitation coming in next Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny with clouds increasing by late day. Wind: E 5-10. High: 67.

Tonight: Cloudy with light rain turning to a light wintry mix by morning-WINDY. Wind: NE 15-30; gusty. Low: 27.

Monday: Flurries through Noon, then partly cloudy and windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 31.

Monday night: Diminishing wind, clear skies and very cold. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 12.

Tue: High: 37 Sunny, but cold.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 24 Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 36 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers.