Winter weather possible for some Monday night

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it will be mild Monday, but rain and snow will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tonight, the sky will be mostly clear with patchy fog possible late. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday, clouds will increase through the day with highs in the mid 40s for the northern half of the state and the low 50s for southern Kansas.

The chance for rain will begin in northwestern Kansas early Monday evening. This will turn to snow as it moves to the southeast overnight. Around midnight, the chance for a rain/snow mix will be possible for central Kansas, turning into light snow overnight. This will end on Tuesday as the system continues to move to the southeast.

The main area that will be impacted by this storm system will be western Kansas, where around an inch of snow will be possible.

Highs will drop into the 40s across the state on Tuesday and we'll stay mild, in the 40s through the rest of the work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear with fog late. Wind: Light. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Morning fog then partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mix turning to snow late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Morning snow then afternoon rain. Wind: N 5-10. High: 40.

Wed: High: 47 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 32 Sunny.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 34 Sunny.

