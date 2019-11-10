Winter weather returns to Kansas

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says winter weather will return to Kansas for the start of the work week.

Tonight, rain showers will be possible in south central and eastern Kansas by midnight. Around the same time, snow will be possible for northern Kansas, right along the state line with Nebraska.

That light snow will continue to push to the south overnight. The rain showers will turn to a rain/snow mix in south central Kansas overnight, then into light snow early Monday morning.

Areas along and north of I-70 could get up to an inch of snow before it ends around lunch time on Monday. Everyone to the south of that will see little to no accumulation.

It will stay cold though, with lows in the 20s to start the day and highs in the 30s in the afternoon.

It will get even colder than that Tuesday morning, with lows around 10-15° to start the day. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the 30s for central Kansas, but they'll warm into the 40s for the west.

That warmer weather will push to the east, covering the whole state mid-week, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Another cold front will move through Wednesday night, dropping highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s on Thursday.

We'll stay mild, with highs in the 50s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Light rain turning to a rain/snow mix overnight. Wind: NE 10-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Flurries in the morning, mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 32.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 13.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 37.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 36 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 38 Partly cloudy, isolated rain showers.

