Winter winds return today, but they won't last very long.

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a much colder Monday. After climbing into the 50s on Sunday, we’re 15 to 20 degrees colder this afternoon and when you factor in the north wind between 20-30 mph, most of the day will feel like the 20s.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for south-central and east Kansas until 8 A.M. Areas of low visibility are expected during the early morning commute, but conditions will rapidly improve by sunrise.

Other than a few flurries across north-central and northeast Kansas this morning, our skies will remain quiet. The canopy of clouds will clear this afternoon and bright blue skies promise to hang around the remainder of the work week.

After a cold night in the teens and 20s, a slow warming trend will commence on Tuesday as temperatures climb to near normal levels. By Wednesday we’re above average and we remain there through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 40.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Not as cold. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27.

Wed: High: 52. Low: 32. Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 53. Low: 31. Partly cloudy, breezy at times.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 34. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 32. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 38. Low: 27. Cloudy with a wintry mix possible.

