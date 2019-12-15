Weather Alert: Wintry mess today and Monday

Winter weather is here for the next couple of days. Snow and freezing rain today, and another round of snow Monday.

We'll have a few rounds of winter weather possible through Monday. The first is happening today, with snow for most, and a wintry mix for south central and southeastern Kansas (mainly along and south of the HWY-400 and the Kansas Turnpike). That will continue through early Sunday afternoon (before it moves to the east) then transitions to flurries by late afternoon. Road conditions will deteriorate through the afternoon. Accumulations in Wichita through sunset should be a dusting to 1" with locally higher amounts to the north.

The second round of snow will arrive late tonight into Monday morning. Light snow will start in southwestern Kansas around 10 p.m. Sunday, moving to the east, into south central Kansas after midnight. Snow will continue to move to the east, into southeastern Kansas by Noon Monday, exiting the entire state by Monday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 1-4" are possible with the heaviest (4") amounts expected north and east of Wichita. Wichita will most likely have about 2" on the ground by Monday afternoon.

Drying out and slowly warming up through the rest of the week with highs in the 30s on Tuesday and 40s Wednesday through Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 P.M. Monday ***

Today: Wintry mix and snow. Wind: N 10-15. High: 33.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix and flurries. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 23.

Monday: Morning snow tapering to flurries through the afternoon (total accumulation 1-3" Wichita). Wind: N 10-15. High: 33.

Monday night: Decreasing clouds, clearing skies. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 18.

Tue: High: 38 Sunny

Wed: High: 44 Low: 16 Mostly sunny

Thu: High: 48 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, breezy

Fri: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy

Sat: High: 48 Low: 23 Sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

