With lawsuit pending, Andrew Finch's mother continues push for change

The mother of an unarmed man who was fatally shot by Wichita police after a hoax emergency call in December 2017 continues her push for changes.

Police said the call was a hoax that stemmed from an argument concerning an online video game. Finch was not part of that argument or the game from which it escalated.

At Tuesday's Wichita City Council meeting, Lisa Finch says she wants to help other families who are going through a similar situation as she is.

After her son's death, Finch hoped the city would change its policies in light of the shooting. especially when it comes to calls like the one that led to her son's death.

"I'm going to continue to seek justice," Finch told the city council Tuesday. "I want to become very involved in advocacy and my main goal is to get policies changed for people, especially public officials to do what they are paid to do."

Finch says she wants police to be accountable for their actions. Justin Rapp, the Wichita Police Department officer who shot Andrew Finch on the Dec. 2017 "swatting" call was not charged.

Lisa Finch's latest public appearance in front of the Wichita City Council comes as the family seeks $25 million in damages for Andrew Finch's death.

The lawsuit claims two officers are liable for Andrew Finch's death, along with the City of Wichita. Those officers are Rapp and Sgt. Ben Jonker, the supervisor on scene the night Finch was shot.