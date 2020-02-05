With months left in flu season, cleaning pros discuss how best to kill germs

With cold and flu season in full gear and months to go before we'll catch a break, cleanliness is vital to avoid getting sick. But how can you be sure your disinfecting efforts are enough to keep you healthy?

We reached out to cleaning professionals on how best to kill germs.

"There's a chain of infection, they call it, from it being on the surface to it inhabiting a new host," Clean Tech Business Director Luke Rankin says. "To break that chain, somewhere along the way, a habit or behavior has to change."

One of Clean Tech's specialties is cleaning hospital operating rooms, but the practices they use there can be applied to work or at home. He says it starts by distinguishing between cleaning, which removes germs and disinfecting, which kills germs.

"We focus on hard surface areas that are commonly touched like switch plates, TV remote are often forgotten, (and) electronics like shared iPads, or phones, (or) doorknobs," Rankin says.

It goes further than that, to places many people don't think about.

"Sometimes in the places you least expect, children shoes, shoelaces because you’ve got to keep in mind those hands are going straight for those shoes," said Cindy Granados, the owner of Cindy’s Cleaning and Detailing Service.

Some cleaners say there are some simple solutions if people need to act fast.

"Just a little bit of Dawn dish soap, believe it or not, Dawn dish soap does wonders, dilute that with some water, some vinegar, baking soda," said Granados.

Professional cleaners say when it comes to cleaning products, they're not one size fits all when it comes to disinfecting, so it's essential to know not just how they're meant to be used, but if they're actually going to fight what you're hoping to get rid of.

"It's really aiming you're disinfectant to your pathogen," Rankin says. "That pathogen can be bacterial, viral, fungal."

He adds, "Most of the disinfectants have an amount of time they have to sit wet, not dry, wet on the surface before they’re 100 percent effective."

He adds that the best way to keep germs from posing too great of a threat is by making cleaning and disinfecting common practice.

The EPA does provide a guide to help match disinfectants to pathogens.