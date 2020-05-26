With reopening plans, local businesses express support for shift of control from state to counties

With /Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's new emergency disaster declaration, it is now up to each Kansas county to make any restrictions on businesses when it comes to reopening.

In Wichita, businesses who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday say they're hopeful with the prospect of having less restrictions in place with the county in control instead of the state.

"I think the county has a better feel for the local economy and what's happening here, even the actual cases of corona," says Air Strike Martial Arts owner TJ Thomas. "

Thomas says he also hopes Sedgwick County will provide clearer details when it comes to restrictions.

"When (state restrictions) limited us to 15 in a space, that's so vague, we didn't understand the rules, the idea that we're limited in a space as big as this room, yet you can go to Lowe's and there's 400 people in there. It doesn't make sense we have restrictions here," he says.

Other businesses like bars, nightclubs and swimming pools weren't allowed to open at least until June 8 under the previous executive order in line with Governor Kelly's Ad Astra plan to reopen the state's economy.

Counties will now determine when they can open.

A general manager at Harry's Bar Upton Bar & Grill says she's hopeful this means Sedgwick County bars will be able to open sooner in Sedgwick County.

Local business owners who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday say they want county leaders to consider the impact COVID-19 closures and restrictions have on them.

They likely will learn more Wednesday afternoon when the Sedgwick County Commission holds a special meeting.