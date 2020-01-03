Witness recalls what may have lead up to Riverside hit and run

Friends say local musician and volunteer, Marc Mourning, died Tuesday after being hit by a car while crossing the street near 13th and Payne.

"It was an accident, but it wasn't an accident that should have happened," said Randall Morell.

Morell says he was behind the driver suspected of hitting Mourning leading up the incident.

'I can't say exactly, but I would say he was going near 60 miles an hour."

He describes the man's driving as erratic. Eventually, Morell says he lost site of the driver and never saw him hit the man, but pulled up soon after.

"When I got through the curves, I saw a man in the street and I said, that man hit him."

He says someone else was already in the street helping Mourning at that point, so he decided to follow the driver.

"I just thought this guy is going to run, but I need to do something about it."

Morell says he followed him into a neighborhood where they both got out. Morell says that's when the man stated that he hit the man.

Morell says he told the driver to go back to the scene. Police say the driver did call and turn himself in within about an hour of the incident. They do know who the driver is and say he is cooperating with the investigation.

Morell says seeing how the man was driving beforehand was concerning and learning what happened after was preventable.

"I just figured someone would see him, someone would stop him. I never thought something like this would ever happen, it's so tragic."

Morell did report what he saw leading up to the incident to police. He says police have not yet reached out to him.

Police have not said what may have lead up to the hit and run, or whether speed was a factor in the incident.

The case will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office and the DA will decide if charges are filed against the driver.

Police have not yet said if drugs or alcohol were involved.

