Woman accused of zipping boyfriend in suitcase, leaving him to die

A Florida woman was arrested after police say she zipped her boyfriend in a suitcase, laughed as he told her he couldn’t breathe and, ultimately, left him to die.

Sarah Boone, 42, faces a second-degree murder charge after the death of her 42-year-old boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., whom she allegedly zipped inside a suitcase.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday afternoon after Boone reported Torres was dead. They say she told investigators they had been playing a game of hide-and-seek and had discussed how it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase.

According to court records, Boone told deputies she then zipped Torres into the suitcase. She says they drank alcohol during the night, and she passed out in her bed.

She told deputies she woke up later and realized her boyfriend was still in the suitcase. She called 911 shortly after, court records say.

Deputies found Torres’ body near a blue suitcase near the front door of the Water Park, Florida, home. They say he had a small laceration on his lip and bruising around his eye.

Boone gave deputies verbal and written consent to let them search her cell phone, on which investigators found two videos.

Investigators say one video shows a suitcase facing downward with Torres pushing on it in an attempt to get out. He can be heard yelling at Boone and telling her he can’t breathe while Boone laughs at his yelling.

“Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me,” said Boone in the video, according to court records.

Deputies say Torres continued to tell her he could not breathe.

“That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,” said Boone in the video, according to court records.

Investigators say another video shows the suitcase in a different position with Torres yelling out Boone’s name.

After Boone’s inconsistent statements on what happened and the videos found on her phone, deputies decided to charge her in the case.

