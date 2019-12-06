Woman arrested after crashing stolen car during chase

A 24-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car during a chase.

Officers spotted the 2010 Honda Fit in the 1200 block of south Bluffview around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

When they tried to stop the car in the area of Fountain and Morris, the driver refused to stop and fled.

Officer Charley Davidson says the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a white jeep parked in a driveway and an attached garage in the 3100 block of east Gilbert

The suspect, identified as Heaven Westendorff, was arrested without incident. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of theft, reckless driving and other traffic violations.

Davidson says three people were inside the car during the time of the crash. A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 19-year-old woman was not hurt.